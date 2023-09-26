Durant Main St. wants to bring light to downtown

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Light up Durant, that is Durant Main Street’s mission this coming holiday season.

Tuesday, they received a $10,000 grant from Discover Durant for Christmas lights and activities.

They also received an additional $5,000 from the Union Pacific Railroad to bring holiday spirit to downtown.

Durant Main Street Executive Director, Amber Foster said they hope to raise additional funds for more lights and to help with the installation.

“If they go to DurantMainStreet.org, under events, we have a tab called ‘Light Up Durant’ and they can make a donation as small as $50 and they can do it right there online or they can print out the form and they can bring it to our office at 124 N 2nd,” Foster said.

She hopes the lights are installed by mid-November and that it draws people downtown!

