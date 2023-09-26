Texoma Local
I-35 could be 6-lanes from Thackerville to OKC, ODOT says

From resurfacing projects to barrier wall installations, I-35 has had lots of construction in...
From resurfacing projects to barrier wall installations, I-35 has had lots of construction in the past few years- and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.(KWTX)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - From resurfacing projects to barrier wall installations, I-35 has had lots of construction in the past few years- and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is considering a major project to add lanes from the Red River to the Oklahoma River.

“This is the most traveled highway in the state,” local truck driver Ricky Elsy said. “So it’s jammed up everywhere.”

O-DOT Chief Engineer Brian Taylor said the data shows the state is growing, and traffic is guaranteed to get worse in the coming years.

“i-35 is important for many reasons, but certainly the traffic volume that we’re seeing between 50 thousand all the way up to 150 thousand,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Texas and Oklahoma alternate for projects on the bridges shared by the states.

“This particular project at the Texas state line is two bridges, so each one of us has one of those bridges, and we went together we put in for a grant and we were successful,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the biggest needs for this project are on the Texas-Oklahoma border and up near Oklahoma City. But a project of this size takes a lot of money.

“Those needs are much greater than our resources,” Taylor said. “The needs for I-35 comes to 3 billion. We have 490 million dedicated toward that.”

Taylor said ODOT is looking at bonds, loans and partnerships to make up the difference.

“We cannot lose our focus,” Taylor said. “This is something that needs to happen.”

“It definitely needs construction, all over the state but- that’s gonna take a long time,” Elzy said.

Taylor said the project is on ODOT’s 8-year-plan, and commissioners will vote at next month’s meeting if - like I-35 - some expansion is needed.

