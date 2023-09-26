Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a man being arrested.
According to the Collinsville Police Department, an officer tried to pull over Isaac Gonzalez for speeding when he took off.
Police said that Gonzalez led them on chase at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.
The chase that started in Collinsville ended at the Dorchester Baptist Church where Gonzalez was arrested and charged with a felony for evading arrest.
