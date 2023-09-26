Man arrested after hitting car while evading police in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police arrested a man who hit another car while he was attempting to flee from officers Saturday night.

According to the Paris Police Department, an officer was attempting to pull over Brenton Walton for speeding when he turned off his headlights and attempted to get away from the officer, hitting a car in the process.

Walton was driving northeast on Loop 286 and eventually stopped on North Main.

Police say that Walton was intoxicated, and he was booked into jail on a slew of charges including DWI, evading and resisting arrest.

