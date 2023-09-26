Man arrested for UTV burglary in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after he was caught with a stolen UTV in Atoka County Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a truck belonging to Autry Cowley, who was a person of interest in a burglary in the Centerville area where a side by side and other items were stolen.

In a trailer that Cowley was hauling, deputies found the side by side along with the other stolen items.

Cowley was arrested and taken to the Atoka County Jail.

