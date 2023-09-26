Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for UTV burglary in Atoka County

Autry Cowley was arrested after he was caught with a stolen UTV in Atoka County Sunday.
Autry Cowley was arrested after he was caught with a stolen UTV in Atoka County Sunday.(Atoka County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after he was caught with a stolen UTV in Atoka County Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a truck belonging to Autry Cowley, who was a person of interest in a burglary in the Centerville area where a side by side and other items were stolen.

In a trailer that Cowley was hauling, deputies found the side by side along with the other stolen items.

Cowley was arrested and taken to the Atoka County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting
Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

Latest News

If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
Teen with connections to Fannin County missing
The city of Denison warned residents about utility related scam calls.
Denison warns of utility scam
An Oklahoma man died in an early morning crash near Hugo on Sunday.
Man dies in early morning Choctaw County crash
Police in Ada are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly dumped a puppy at the Ada...
Police looking for woman who allegedly left puppy in Ada Walmart