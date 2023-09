CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man died in an early morning crash near Hugo on Sunday.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Michael Covington, 37, was driving east on Highway 70 when his truck drifted off the road, ad he then overcorrected and rolled the truck.

Covington was pronounced dead at the scene.

