McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for fatally stabbing a man three years ago.

According to court records, Crystal Haworth pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.

Prosecutors said on July 15, 2020, the 33-year-old fatally stabbed Leonard Brokeshoulder, 57, then drove to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, waived her Miranda rights, and confessed to the crime.

Haworth was initially charged with first degree murder in state court, but the case was moved to the federal court because the crime occurred in the Choctaw Nation.

