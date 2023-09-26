Texoma Local
OU band plays at Jerome Westheimer Performance Art Center

Tuesday evening Ardmorites joined 3 of OU’s bands- the Wind Symphony, the Jazz band and the...
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Tuesday evening Ardmorites joined 3 of OU’s bands- the Wind Symphony, the Jazz band and the Pride of Oklahoma for an evening of food, mingling and music.

Chauvin Aaron, Development Officer for University Bands at the University of Oklahoma said it’s tradition for the band to play here in Ardmore, but a first at the Jerome Westheimer Center.

“I think it’s very exciting, it’s a new space where university band staff and students will get to enjoy performing in this new venue,” Aaron said. “Usually the OU band comes through on their way to OU vs Texas and performs at the Noble Stadium. But our schedule has become tighter and tighter over the past two years. So it’s an opportunity for our Sooner Faithful to interact with the OU bands.”

For Aaron, formerly a director of the Ardmore High School band, the performance is more than just a night of music.

“It’s kind of my two loves coming together,” Aaron said. “My alma mater with the University of Oklahoma and of course my other alma mater with Ardmore High School.”

Ardmore City Schools began constructing the performing arts center about 3 years ago, and are gradually breaking it in with events and performances.

“This will be one of the first events that will fill the lobby with music,” Aaron said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

