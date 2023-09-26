Texoma Local
Pink boat hits Lake Texoma for a good cause

This project hits close to home as a supervisor has recently been diagnosed and is fighting breast cancer.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) -If you’re floating on Lake Texoma, you may see something pink.

“Every time we’ve gone through the marina, we get a pretty positive reaction and clapping, thumbs up,” said Captain Chris Gumm of TowBoatUS Lake Texoma.

For breast cancer awareness month, TowBoatUS Lake Texoma has turned its red boat, pink.

“We will be continuing to provide service calls with it,” Gumm said.

This project hits close to home as a supervisor has recently been diagnosed and is fighting breast cancer.

“She’s one of the quieter types, she probably wants to stay anonymous,” added Gumm.

She’s been battling the disease for about 7 months.

“Luckily, it was an early detection,” Gumm said.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

“They actually are doing a biopsy and removing it as we speak or is planning to remove it here pretty soon,” said Gumm.

And her reaction to the bubblegum-colored craft?

“She was pretty excited, she might have shed a tear, she was very grateful that we were able to do this in her honor and other women’s honor around the world,” Gumm said.

Along with saving boats, they hope to save lives by raising awareness of breast cancer and the people searching for a cure.

“It is very important to get those regular screenings and get the word out as much as possible to help prevent the spread and hopefully find a cure at some point,” Gumm added.

You can even donate from the water, “we have the QR code on the side of our boat that is scannable,” Gumm said.

