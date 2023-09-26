Police looking for woman who allegedly left puppy in Ada Walmart

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ada are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly dumped a puppy at the Ada Walmart.

The Ada Police Department shared surveillance photos of a woman who they say allegedly left a small puppy in a backpack on one of the shelves in the store.

The Department is asking that anyone who has any information to contact their animal control officers at 580-332-4466, or you can anonymously contact crimestoppers by calling 580-33-CATCH or emailing crimestoppers@adaok.com.

Animal Control Officers Hendrix and Johnson would like to identify this woman who has allegedly abandoned a small puppy... Posted by City of Ada, Oklahoma Police Department on Monday, September 25, 2023

