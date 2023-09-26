Second Annual Fannin Walk 4 Hope this weekend

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Second Annual Fannin Walk 4 Hope is being held at the Legacy Ridge Country Club in Bonham on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The suicide prevention walk raises money for the Fannin Behavioral Health Leadership Team.

Executive Director of the Glasser Family Charitable Foundation, Cindy Bankston, said this will help bring more mental health programs and resources to the county and the schools.

“It is an event that brings hope and healing to families and people who have suffered loss in our community due to suicide and and we just keep things upbeat,” Bankston said.

A brunch and a presentation will be held during the first 30 minutes of the event before the walk begins. The walk will be around 2.5 miles around the first nine holes of the golf course.

Those who raise $100 dollars will receive a free T-shirt.

People can register for free on the event website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.