Sherman Football back to work after bye week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman football is back to work after their bye week.

Josh Aleman and the Bearcats come fresh off of some much-needed rest, and a 24-point district win over Lebanon Trail, but now the competition ramps up a notch. With Sherman heading down to Frisco this Thursday for a match up with the district leading Raccoons, who have outscored their opponents 113-13 in their last three games.

“They are coached really well. You know they have a good ball club down there, there defense is really dynamic up front,” said Sherman head coach Josh Aleman. “They’ll be the best defensive line we’ve played all year. But you know, we’ve got to put in work to be ready to go on Thursday when we go down there. It’s a short week, so you know, we’re not going to add too much stuff, we’re just going to get better at playing football.”

