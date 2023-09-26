Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sunny & Stable end to September

Drier and Warmer start to Fall
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first full week of Fall sure feels like second Summer here in Texoma. With highs in the low 90s all week, this is what August was supposed to feel like. Though given how hot August was, these temperatures may feel like relief to some.

This weekend’s cold front dried out Texoma air quick, so don’t worry about it feeling muggy outside due to high humidity. Simply sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures to wrap up the month.

This is all a result of another ridge of high pressure which will maintain hot & dry conditions for this time of year. We see very little change from day to day. Expect cool to mild mornings leading to warm to hot afternoons, with no rain chances in sight. Great time to go get a car wash!

Full moon this Friday to add one more Friday Night Light to high school football.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
One person died in a single vehicle wreck in Fannin County Thursday night.
Man dies in Fannin County wreck
A man was arrested in Marshall County after deputies said he led them on a chase Saturday night.
Driver arrested after pursuit in Marshall County

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/26/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/26/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 9/25/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/25/2023
Evening Forecast - Sat, Sept 23
Overnight Weather: Sep 22-23, 2023