Sunny & Stable end to September

The first full week of Fall sure feels like second Summer here in Texoma. With highs in the low 90s all week, this is what August was supposed to feel like. Though given how hot August was, these temperatures may feel like relief to some.

This weekend’s cold front dried out Texoma air quick, so don’t worry about it feeling muggy outside due to high humidity. Simply sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures to wrap up the month.

This is all a result of another ridge of high pressure which will maintain hot & dry conditions for this time of year. We see very little change from day to day. Expect cool to mild mornings leading to warm to hot afternoons, with no rain chances in sight. Great time to go get a car wash!

Full moon this Friday to add one more Friday Night Light to high school football.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

