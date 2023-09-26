Texoma Local
Talk of the Town: 2023 Frontier Day - Gold Rush

Nathan Knottingham & Christopher Griffith visited News 12 to talk about the annual event
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - It’s almost time for Frontier Day in Pottsboro!

Nathan Knottingham, CoS, Be My Neighbor Mortgage and Pottsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member & Christopher Griffith, CEO/Broker of Be My Neighbor Mortgage visited News 12 to talk about the event.

Be My Neighbor Mortgage is the presenting sponsor of the event.

More information can be found on their website.

