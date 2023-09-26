Talk of the Town: 2023 Frontier Day - Gold Rush

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - It’s almost time for Frontier Day in Pottsboro!

Nathan Knottingham, CoS, Be My Neighbor Mortgage and Pottsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member & Christopher Griffith, CEO/Broker of Be My Neighbor Mortgage visited News 12 to talk about the event.

Be My Neighbor Mortgage is the presenting sponsor of the event.

More information can be found on their website.

