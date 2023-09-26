Texoma Local
Teen with connections to Fannin County missing

If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.(Texas Advocates for the Missing)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KXII) - Authorities on the Texas coast are searching for a missing teenage girl with ties to Fannin County.

Texas City Police are looking for Addison Hunter, 14, who was reportedly last seen Saturday night, walking in Texas City.

KXII was told that Hunter’s family had just moved to Texas City from the Honey Grove area, and it is believed that she may be trying to get back there.

Hunter is 5′4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.

🚨Missing🚨 Addison Paige Hunter Last seen 9/23/23 Texas City, Texas Addison Hunter was last seen on September 23, 2023...

Posted by Texas Advocates for the Missing on Monday, September 25, 2023

