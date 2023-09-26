Texoma Local
Two Bonham Police Officers cleared by grand jury after officer-involved shooting

A grand jury declined to indict the officers after an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Fannin County Grand Jury has declined to indict two Bonham Police Officers who fatally shot a man on May 6 at the Chrysler Dealership off of N. Center Street.

Fannin County Criminal District Attorney, Richard Glaser, said officers responded to the dealership for reports of a man with a gun.

“He was approached by one of the salesmen and asked him if he could help him,” Glaser said, “He raised his shirt, showed him a gun and said ‘I’m here to help you all.’,”

The suspect was later identified as Charles Richardson. In the body camera footage, Richardson told officers his name was Albert Hitchcock.

When Sgt. Trevor Franz and Officer Blake Garcia arrived, Richardson began pointing the gun at them.

“Put the gun down,” one officer yelled in the body cam footage.

Glaser said officers tried to reason with Richardson for about 20 minutes, continually asking him to talk with them and drop the gun.

In the body cam footage, officers state Richardson pointed his gun at the officers again.

“He’s coming, hang on, we’re about to crossfire, next time he points,” one of the officers said.

At that point, Richardson was shot and killed.

The Texas Rangers conducted an investigation into the shooting, the evidence was presented to a grand jury on September 21.

“They decided that the use of deadly force in these circumstances was justified, that the officers were not at fault,” Glaser said.

The Bonham Police Chief, Andrew Hawkes, said these two officers are not the same two officers that were fired in August.

News 12 reported those officers were fired for policy violations as a result of an internal investigation. The Texas Rangers also have an ongoing investigation.

Hawkes said the officers involved with the shooting are both serving on active duty.

“They did their job in the line of duty and they did it nobly,” Hawkes said.

Glaser thanked both Sgt. Franz and Officer Garcia for keeping the community safe.

