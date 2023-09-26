U.S Government on the verge of a shutdown, how it could affect you

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It affects everybody. Our police, all our health care, our roads, our construction,” Political analyst, Raven Harrison said.

The federal government is on the verge of a shutdown as congress remains divided on striking a budget deal.

That means nearly 4 million federal employees would feel the effects from the shutdown immediately.

“The essence of this is not panic, it’s preparation. Get prepared, get yourself stocked up, do the best you can to be able to ride out a difficult period,” Harrison continued.

Each federal department has its own protocol that decides which employees are essential, and which would be furloughed.

Essential employees would have to work without pay.

Harrison said we all will suffer consequences if the government shuts down, federal employee or not.

“What we could expect is you’re going to see reduced services, you’re going to see an increase in prices,” Harrison shared.

She stresses that the problem stems from our elected officials.

“It is become more of a power grab between sides than it has been about what is accomplishing the most for the constituents,” she stated.

Our nation is currently 31-trillion-dollars in debt and climbing.

Harrison said that’s due to the nation’s inability to prioritize what needs to be done.

" We are continuing to spend money we don’t have and borrow money with heavy interest, so we are putting ourselves in an unsustainable position,” Harrison replied.

She said its important to hold politicians accountable for the jobs they were elected to do.

“No speeches, no excuses, get to the front line and start handling America’s business,” Harrison concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.