Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam calls that are going around telling people they have outstanding warrants.
On Facebook, the office warned residents that they do not call residents and tell them that they have a warrant out in their name.
The Sheriff’s Office says that anyone who gets a call telling them they have a warrant out should not respond.
