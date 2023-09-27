Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam calls that are going around telling people they have outstanding warrants.

On Facebook, the office warned residents that they do not call residents and tell them that they have a warrant out in their name.

The Sheriff’s Office says that anyone who gets a call telling them they have a warrant out should not respond.

🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨 We WILL NOT call you and tell you that you have a warrant. We DO NOT ask for payment for warrants over... Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.