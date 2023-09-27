Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam calls that are going around...
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam calls that are going around telling people they have outstanding warrants.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam calls that are going around telling people they have outstanding warrants.

On Facebook, the office warned residents that they do not call residents and tell them that they have a warrant out in their name.

The Sheriff’s Office says that anyone who gets a call telling them they have a warrant out should not respond.

🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨 We WILL NOT call you and tell you that you have a warrant. We DO NOT ask for payment for warrants over...

Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
One person died in a single vehicle wreck in Fannin County Thursday night.
Man dies in Fannin County wreck
If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
Teen with connections to Fannin County missing

Latest News

The federal government is on the verge of a shutdown as congress remains divided on striking a...
U.S Government on the verge of a shutdown, how it could affect you
The federal government is on the verge of a shutdown as congress remains divided on striking a...
U.S Government on the verge of a shutdown, how it could affect you
Tuesday evening Ardmorites joined 3 of OU’s bands- the Wind Symphony, the Jazz band and the...
OU band plays at Jerome Westheimer Performance Art Center
A grand jury declined to indict the officers after an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
Two Bonham Police Officers cleared by grand jury after officer-involved shooting