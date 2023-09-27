Texoma Local
Downtown Denison honored as finalist for award

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is a finalist for the 2023 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program in the category for best public improvement.

Denison has been hard at work this year improving Main Street with phase two of their improvement process starting in early September.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 25 at the President’s Awards Gala in Nacogdoches where Denison Mayor Janet Gott, along with Assistant City Manager Renee Waggoner will represent the city.

