A fire sent black smoke billowing into the Texoma sky

Nearby residents watched as both Sherman and Denison firefighters worked to extinguish a pile of debris on fire.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Nearby residents watched as both Sherman and Denison firefighters worked to extinguish a pile of debris on fire.

Tuesday evening at 5:54 PM, Sherman dispatch received the first report of a fire on Fallon. It was called in by a U-P-S employee from the U-P-S facility across the street from the flames.

Sherman firefighters arrived on the scene at six o’clock, then reached out to Denison fire to assist. Firefighters said they initially didn’t know what was burning, then later found out that it was debris dumped in the middle of a wooded area, behind a home. They said the fire ended up being about 100 feet long and 50 feet wide.

The homeowners said that they didn’t smell the fire, but saw the black smoke, then evacuated. Firefighters say the black smoke was a result of burning tires in the debris.

No structures were damaged and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

