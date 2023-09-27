Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County burn ban lifted, what you should know before burning

As the burn ban lifts, controlled burning can start again in unincorporated parts of the county.
As the burn ban lifts, controlled burning can start again in unincorporated parts of the county.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County lifted its burn ban during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting after getting some much-needed rain.

Fire Marshal, John Weda, is now warning residents to take precautions before they start controlled burning in unincorporated parts of the county.

“There is Texas state law that governs what people burn, when they can burn and how they can burn,” Weda said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Outdoor Burn Rules help keep properties and people safe across the state.

“We run into people that think they can burn their furniture out there, that they can burn their old sheds down,” Weda said.

Those items break the rules, but brush and household trash are in the clear.

Another law prohibits blazes on windy days. Weda said if the wind speed is over a certain mile per hour, it is illegal to burn.

“The flames will go faster than the wind,” Weda said.

Making a controlled burn out of control which can cause damage to neighboring properties.

Another law makes the person who started the fire responsible for those damages. Making it important to stay with the fire the whole time it’s ablaze.

“You can’t just go off, start a fire, go back in your house and sit down and watch TV,” Weda said.

Burning only from sunrise to sunset is another state law. Weda said to keep fires small so they can be extinguished before dark.

Weda said when having a controlled burn, have water close by.

“Clear an area around 50 feet around your burn pit out there, clear the grass out,” Weda said.

When in doubt, call the local dispatch center to make sure where, when and what is burning follows Texas law.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a Isaac Gonzalez being arrested.
Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing
If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
Teen with connections to Fannin County missing

Latest News

Nearby residents watched as both Sherman and Denison firefighters worked to extinguish a pile...
A fire sent black smoke billowing into the Texoma sky
Nearby residents watched as both Sherman and Denison firefighters worked to extinguish a pile...
A fire sent black smoke billowing into the Texoma sky
Families and individuals rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table, and a government...
SNAP benefits set to increase in October, could halt if government shuts down
The City of Denison is a finalist for the 2023 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards...
Downtown Denison honored as finalist for award