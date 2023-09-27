Grayson County burn ban lifted, what you should know before burning

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County lifted its burn ban during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting after getting some much-needed rain.

Fire Marshal, John Weda, is now warning residents to take precautions before they start controlled burning in unincorporated parts of the county.

“There is Texas state law that governs what people burn, when they can burn and how they can burn,” Weda said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Outdoor Burn Rules help keep properties and people safe across the state.

“We run into people that think they can burn their furniture out there, that they can burn their old sheds down,” Weda said.

Those items break the rules, but brush and household trash are in the clear.

Another law prohibits blazes on windy days. Weda said if the wind speed is over a certain mile per hour, it is illegal to burn.

“The flames will go faster than the wind,” Weda said.

Making a controlled burn out of control which can cause damage to neighboring properties.

Another law makes the person who started the fire responsible for those damages. Making it important to stay with the fire the whole time it’s ablaze.

“You can’t just go off, start a fire, go back in your house and sit down and watch TV,” Weda said.

Burning only from sunrise to sunset is another state law. Weda said to keep fires small so they can be extinguished before dark.

Weda said when having a controlled burn, have water close by.

“Clear an area around 50 feet around your burn pit out there, clear the grass out,” Weda said.

When in doubt, call the local dispatch center to make sure where, when and what is burning follows Texas law.

