Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

More Sun to Wrap up September

It will be some time before this pattern breaks
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There will not be much change to the forecast for the rest of September. Highs in the low 90s will be the constant with the only change being the winds settling out of the South by Thursday. Friday could see some slightly faster wind speeds at about 10-15mph. Otherwise the beginning of October looks to continue this trend.

Long range models are leaning towards Thursday October 5th as the earliest date Texoma could see some significant change. I hesitate to put much confidence in models that far out, but we all know that we will be due up for an October cold front at some point.

Due to an upper air area of high pressure, Texoma will stay dry for the rest of September and earlier days in October.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a Isaac Gonzalez being arrested.
Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing
If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
Teen with connections to Fannin County missing

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/27/2023
Evening Forecast - Tues, Sept 26
Your Full Morning Weather 9/26/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/26/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 9/25/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/25/2023