More Sun to Wrap up September

There will not be much change to the forecast for the rest of September. Highs in the low 90s will be the constant with the only change being the winds settling out of the South by Thursday. Friday could see some slightly faster wind speeds at about 10-15mph. Otherwise the beginning of October looks to continue this trend.

Long range models are leaning towards Thursday October 5th as the earliest date Texoma could see some significant change. I hesitate to put much confidence in models that far out, but we all know that we will be due up for an October cold front at some point.

Due to an upper air area of high pressure, Texoma will stay dry for the rest of September and earlier days in October.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.