Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Poverty simulation conducted in Durant

They’re broken into groups, each with a different scenario.
They’re broken into groups, each with a different scenario.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A poverty simulation was held Wednesday at the Durant library.

“This really was such a profound experience, I think it was for everybody,” said Gracie Pearcy, Community Health Worker Training Coordinator, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health conducts a poverty simulation for those who serve people in poverty.

“They represent maybe one of our school sectors, business sector, community organizations,” said Lisa Curry, Community Engagement Health Planning Manager, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

They’re broken into groups, each with a different scenario.

“I played a disabled grandmother who lived with her son and daughter-in-law and their 15-year-old child and so I wasn’t able to get out and help,” said Participant Christy Calloway.

Calloway and her simulation family lost their home in the end, “we were trying to get food on the table was our number one priority but then we weren’t able to get to pay our rent for the month, and so then we got evicted and ended up in a homeless shelter and then we were trying to scramble and get our funds together to be able to get our house back, it was really stressful just in that simulation.”

Their goal is to show the community how real people live, work, and try to get by in poverty.

“I think it’s definitely very eye-opening about what our community is going through and this was not even the poorest of the poor,” Calloway added.

In Bryan County, less than 16% of the population lives in poverty.

“Getting ahead while getting out is one of the workshops we offer to help them find the tools and resources needed to work their way out of poverty,” Curry said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a Isaac Gonzalez being arrested.
Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing
If you have any information, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
Teen with connections to Fannin County missing

Latest News

Austin College is hosting its annual TEDxAustinCollege event this Saturday.
Talk of the Town: TEDxAustinCollege 2023
As the burn ban lifts, controlled burning can start again in unincorporated parts of the county.
Grayson County burn ban lifted, what you should know before burning
Nearby residents watched as both Sherman and Denison firefighters worked to extinguish a pile...
A fire sent black smoke billowing into the Texoma sky
Nearby residents watched as both Sherman and Denison firefighters worked to extinguish a pile...
A fire sent black smoke billowing into the Texoma sky