Poverty simulation conducted in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A poverty simulation was held Wednesday at the Durant library.

“This really was such a profound experience, I think it was for everybody,” said Gracie Pearcy, Community Health Worker Training Coordinator, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health conducts a poverty simulation for those who serve people in poverty.

“They represent maybe one of our school sectors, business sector, community organizations,” said Lisa Curry, Community Engagement Health Planning Manager, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

They’re broken into groups, each with a different scenario.

“I played a disabled grandmother who lived with her son and daughter-in-law and their 15-year-old child and so I wasn’t able to get out and help,” said Participant Christy Calloway.

Calloway and her simulation family lost their home in the end, “we were trying to get food on the table was our number one priority but then we weren’t able to get to pay our rent for the month, and so then we got evicted and ended up in a homeless shelter and then we were trying to scramble and get our funds together to be able to get our house back, it was really stressful just in that simulation.”

Their goal is to show the community how real people live, work, and try to get by in poverty.

“I think it’s definitely very eye-opening about what our community is going through and this was not even the poorest of the poor,” Calloway added.

In Bryan County, less than 16% of the population lives in poverty.

“Getting ahead while getting out is one of the workshops we offer to help them find the tools and resources needed to work their way out of poverty,” Curry said.

