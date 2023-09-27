SNAP benefits set to increase in October, could halt if government shuts down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Families and individuals rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table, and a government shutdown could mean food insecurity.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is operated by the US Department of Agriculture.

If there is a shutdown, the USDA is authorized to send out snap benefits for 30 days, but after that, benefits become dicey.

On Oct. 1, SNAP benefits are scheduled to increase to keep pace with the cost of living, according to Amy Roberts, Oklahoma Human Services’ Deputy Director of Food and Energy.

“There are several factors that go into determining the actual benefit allotment for each household, but the the benefit allotments have gone up,” Roberts said.

According to the USDA, benefits will rise about 3% compared to last year.

While the changes may seem minor, Roberts said that every dollar counts.

“It will allow that food budget to go a little bit further,” Roberts said. “Hopefully it will be able to make a difference for all of the families that receive our benefits.”

Monthly income eligibility has also changed, now citizens can make more money and still qualify.

“It does depend on the number of persons in the home, the expenses that they have, the deductions that they may have and their income and things like that,” Roberts said.

The increase comes as more people turn to programs like SNAP to help make ends meet, but a looming government shutdown brings uncertainty at a time when the need is great.

In Oklahoma, 10,000 more families and 20,000 more individuals received benefits in 2022 compared to 2021.

“They’re more around pre-Covid numbers than they have been in the past three years, but it is still a little bit higher than it was pre-Covid,” Roberts said.

To apply for benefits in Texas or Oklahoma, you can visit USDA’s SNAP State Directory and click on your state to be redirected to the application page.

If you already receive snap benefits, the changes should be automatically reflected in your next payment.

If you don’t qualify for SNAP or need extra help there are programs out there for you like Hunger Free Oklahoma and local food banks.

