Talk of the Town: TEDxAustinCollege 2023

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is hosting its annual TEDxAustinCollege event this Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

TEDxAustinCollege is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Nations Theatre inside Ida Green Communications Center.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.