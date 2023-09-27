Texoma Local
Talk of the Town: TEDxAustinCollege 2023

Carrie Johnson, Co-Lead for TEDxAustinCollege 2023, and intern Pedro Echeverria told News 12 all you need to know.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is hosting its annual TEDxAustinCollege event this Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

TEDxAustinCollege is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Nations Theatre inside Ida Green Communications Center.

