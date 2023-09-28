Texoma Local
Ardmore PD on the hunt for two suspects after a series of shootings claim one man’s life

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police say 20-year old DeMitchell Calvin was shot near the 400 block of 11th Ave NE last Friday. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore where he was pronounced dead.

“We do have a couple of suspects that have been named that we are trying to locate,” Ardmore Police Sergeant Jake Glazener said. “We have sought search warrants for a couple different vehicles we have processed as evidence in the investigation, so right now we’re just trying to determine what is true and may not be true and determine the best course of action for the investigation.”

Glazener says the suspects involved in this shooting- suspects whom police are not identifying at this time- may be responsible for a series of shootings in the area.

“Three separate shootings, the night before and in the early morning hours of the 22nd, there was one shooting at the unit block of G street NE in town, officers located a second shooting scene in the unit block of D NE a couple of days later,” said Glazener.

Glazener says the suspects are still on the run, “Right now we’re not sure if they’re even in Ardmore at the moment, its possible that they have left city limits.”

Glazener asks for the community’s help in locating the suspects by reporting any information related to these shootings.

“Things like cameras on the residence, if they own a business in the area that may have cameras on their place of business, if you live in the area and you think you heard something or saw something that you feel will benefit our investigation, please contact our department as soon as possible,” Glazener said.

