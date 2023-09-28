A fire at Mill Creek school is under investigation

MILL CREEK, Oklahoma (KXII) - Some livestock were lost due to the fire at the “AG” barn on Wednesday.

At 4:26PM, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Emergency Dispatch received multiple calls about a structure fire at Mill Creek School. 30 to 50 firefighters responded to the fire from multiple fire departments.

Johnston County Sheriff, Gary Dodd, said that some sheep and possibly pigs were lost, “there’s kids that are devastated so I just ask everybody to think about Mill Creek

and the agricultural part of the school here,” he said. The students were preparing for show season, “this is how a lot of people make their living in this community, through livestock and agriculture.”

Sheriff Dodd said that it’s not clear how the fire started but “preliminary investigation doesn’t show to be any criminal activity so the sheriffs office will work with the fire department, emergency management, and also the fire marshals to determine the best outcome for this.”

No other structures were damaged.

