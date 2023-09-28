Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a Isaac Gonzalez being arrested.
Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
Families and individuals rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table, and a government...
SNAP benefits set to increase in October, could halt if government shuts down
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent
As the autumn sunbathes Texoma, a familiar foe returns with a vengeance, seasonal allergies.
Seasonal allergies return to Texoma
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader urges greater nuclear weapons production in response to a ‘new Cold War’
A 15-month-old child was saved by Portland Fire and Rescue after overdosing and choking on a...
First responders save 1-year-old child who overdosed on drugs, started choking on tinfoil