How a potential government shutdown could negatively impact Texoma farmers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There is more to a possible government shutdown this year as opposed to any other.

That’s because 2023 is also the year when the Farm Bill is approved, and Grayson County farmer and rancher Ben Wible is preparing for the worst.

”I do expect a shutdown,” Wible said. “I mean, I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt that I am.”

Wible has been through a few government shutdowns as a farmer and rancher.

He said that the main problem with a shutdown would be the delay in getting a new farm bill passed.

“If this drags on any time at all, the farm bill will be put on the back burner,” Wible said. “It will probably be sometime next year before we get activity on it.”

Congress must pass a new farm bill every 5 years, and the current one expires at midnight on Saturday.

It’s expected to improve Working Lands Conservation programs and will also set crop insurance rates, a key for farmers trying to balance their budget.

“We need to know what those premiums are going to be because you have a choice of getting 50%, 60% coverage, 65%,” Wible said. “That’s what we base our decision on, what coverage to take.”

If a new farm bill is delayed, Grayson County farmers like Wible could be hung out to dry since a government shutdown would also delay things like drought relief funds.

“The money has already been appropriated for this disaster program, but if you can’t get your paperwork processed, you’re going to wait until the government opens back up again,” Wible said.

Wible says that extra money could help in a lot of different ways.

“That’s money we could use to help put in our crop this year or buy hay, that type of deal,” Wible said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.