Idabel man pleads guilty to murder

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel man pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.

Federal prosecutors said that Zachary Capps, 28, and the victim were spotted together in a white truck on November 15, 2022.

Two days later, the victim was found shot in the head in the same truck.

When investigators found Capps at a house in Idabel, they also found a revolver that forensics confirmed fired the fatal shot.

Capps will remain in US Marshal custody pending sentencing.

