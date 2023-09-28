Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel man pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Federal prosecutors said that Zachary Capps, 28, and the victim were spotted together in a white truck on November 15, 2022.
Two days later, the victim was found shot in the head in the same truck.
When investigators found Capps at a house in Idabel, they also found a revolver that forensics confirmed fired the fatal shot.
Capps will remain in US Marshal custody pending sentencing.
