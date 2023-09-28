Man arrested for Denison store robbery

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.

According to court documents, Phuoc Mihn Tran went into a Denison store with a gun and demanded money.

Witnesses said Tran told everyone to get down, and he said that if anyone called the police, everyone would die.

Other witnesses told police that Tran used to work at the store.

Tran was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.

