New businesses coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said these national brands picking Sherman as a destination to set up shop is a sign of a healthy economy.

“The new Chipotle was just approved this month,” Strauch said.

The chain has a location in Sherman Town Center but will soon break ground on a nearly 2,000 square foot building in the south part of the city.

“We don’t know exactly when they plan to start construction, but probably opening up sometime next year,” Strauch said.

Whataburger has broken ground on its second Sherman location off of Tavis Street and 75 Frontage Road. Like Chipoltle, the burger chain has a location in town center and will be building the second in south Sherman.

It will be an over 3,000 square foot restaurant with two drive-thru lanes.

The city expects more restaurants and retail shops to join these two franchises along with the industrial plants in this area.

“When you have $35 billion worth of investment being poured into that area by those two very large companies, you’re going to have thousands of workers looking for lunch in that area,” Strauch said.

Currently, the city’s hotspot for dining and retail is Sherman Town Center.

“That’s our economic engine, that’s really what drives the city of Sherman’s economy,” Strauch said.

For all of the crafty Texomans, Michaels is coming soon to the shopping center.

“It’s kind of a niche that we don’t necessarily have filled,” Strauch said.

Strauch said the craft store is expected to open just before the holidays.

“To see it continue to develop and continue to improve with new businesses is a really, really good thing,” Strauch said.

A good thing because this growing community is steadily adding new choices to eat and shop.

