Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling community is coming together to remember and honor a fallen hero.

“Myself and the department and several other agencies across Texas and Oklahoma, we’re going to go down to Texas and bring him back home,” Ringling Chief of Police Brian Huckabee said.

Ringling Police Announced that Captain John Randolph had passed away on Tuesday, following a line-of-duty accident over the weekend.

Starting his law enforcement career in 1997, Randolph served with Ardmore Police Department for 22 years until retirement.

“Since 1930 out of all of the officers that have worked here there have only been 43 that have worked more than 20 years,” says Ardmore active police chief Kevin Norris.

Randolph also ran for Carter County Sheriff in 2020 before coming out of retirement to join as Ringling’s police captain and as the resource officer for Ringling Public Schools.

“Everybody that I talked to at the school loved him, the kids loved him. And he could talk to kids, he had a way of talking to kids and getting on their level, and he could make them understand. The faculty at the school- they absolutely adored him, he is definitely going to be missed,” Huckabee said.

On Wednesday, Ringling Police and other departments are showing support for Captain Randolph and his family with an escort procession to bring him back home to Ardmore.

“Whenever you see the community members getting out of their cars and standing along the roadway, it means a lot, it means to the officers that are in the procession and it means a lot to the family,” Norris stated.

“John was an all around good guy, we’re all still in a bit of shock,” Huckabee added. “Me and the other officers and several of the other officers that worked with him in the past they’re all in a state of shock. It’s going to be a process, but they need to know that we’re here to do whatever we need to do for them and the family.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.