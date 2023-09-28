Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident

Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling community is coming together to remember and honor a fallen hero.

“Myself and the department and several other agencies across Texas and Oklahoma, we’re going to go down to Texas and bring him back home,” Ringling Chief of Police Brian Huckabee said.

Ringling Police Announced that Captain John Randolph had passed away on Tuesday, following a line-of-duty accident over the weekend.

Starting his law enforcement career in 1997, Randolph served with Ardmore Police Department for 22 years until retirement.

“Since 1930 out of all of the officers that have worked here there have only been 43 that have worked more than 20 years,” says Ardmore active police chief Kevin Norris.

Randolph also ran for Carter County Sheriff in 2020 before coming out of retirement to join as Ringling’s police captain and as the resource officer for Ringling Public Schools.

“Everybody that I talked to at the school loved him, the kids loved him. And he could talk to kids, he had a way of talking to kids and getting on their level, and he could make them understand. The faculty at the school- they absolutely adored him, he is definitely going to be missed,” Huckabee said.

On Wednesday, Ringling Police and other departments are showing support for Captain Randolph and his family with an escort procession to bring him back home to Ardmore.

“Whenever you see the community members getting out of their cars and standing along the roadway, it means a lot, it means to the officers that are in the procession and it means a lot to the family,” Norris stated.

“John was an all around good guy, we’re all still in a bit of shock,” Huckabee added. “Me and the other officers and several of the other officers that worked with him in the past they’re all in a state of shock. It’s going to be a process, but they need to know that we’re here to do whatever we need to do for them and the family.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a Isaac Gonzalez being arrested.
Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
Families and individuals rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table, and a government...
SNAP benefits set to increase in October, could halt if government shuts down
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Austin College is hosting its annual TEDxAustinCollege event this Saturday.
Talk of the Town: TEDxAustinCollege 2023
They’re broken into groups, each with a different scenario.
Poverty simulation conducted in Durant
As the burn ban lifts, controlled burning can start again in unincorporated parts of the county.
Grayson County burn ban lifted, what you should know before burning
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident