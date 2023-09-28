Seasonal allergies return to Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma is home to many different plants and with start of the new season, plants like Cedar Elm and Ragweed are releasing more pollen.

That means more allergens around to trigger those sneezes and itchy eyes.

As the autumn sunbathes Texoma, a familiar foe returns with a vengeance, seasonal allergies.

Some plants that are notorious for their pollen production, are flourishing in unkept areas across the area.

“Ragweed is going to grow pretty much anywhere that is sunny and not getting mowed. So, it’s in the ditch banks. it’s in tree lines, not so much in established neighborhoods, but pretty much everywhere else,” Alyssa Roberts, of Twin Oaks Nursery shared.

It’s hard to avoid cedar elm trees and ragweed during this time of the year.

“They both are a light pollen that’s going to blow in the air for miles and miles and they’re both really common here. So, they’re all over the place,” Roberts continued.

Because you may not be able to fully escape allergens, Wilson N. Jones, Dr. Jennifer Lang said it’s important to make a practice of cleaning out your nose regularly.

“I really encourage patients to use like a nasal saline spray to rinse their nose out morning and night,” Dr. Lang said.

There’s a remedy for those itchy eyes too.

“ There are allergy eyedrops that also have antihistamine in them,” Dr. Lang replied.

Above all else, she stresses that the best way to stay on top of seasonal allergies is to practice good hygiene and cleaning habits.

“Changing your linens, washing them in the hottest water you possibly can if you have carpet in your house, strip it or at least be very good about cleaning it,” Dr. Lang said.

So as the leaves start to change colors and the pollen spreads, do what you can to avoid those dreaded seasonal allergies.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.