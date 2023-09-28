Southeastern receives grant for Aerospace Technology Center

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Great news for Southeastern in Durant, after they receive a hefty grant.

“It’s a great thing for Texoma in general, on both sides of the Red River,” said Michael Gaffney, SOSU’s Director of Aviation Sciences Institute.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1 million grant to Southeastern Oklahoma State University for an Aerospace Technology Center.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on for several years,” Gaffney said.

But what is aerospace technology?

“Aviation is the traditional view of basically, airplanes and helicopters, and you know, airliners, and as we’re getting into aerospace, we’re broadening that definition,” Gaffney said, “so we’re doing all of the aviation management disciplines, so that’s airport planning, unmanned aerial systems, urban mobility.”

This center will be at the Durant Regional Airport, where Southeastern is already established with its aviation program.

“What we have to do is, modernize it, and then put in maker space, to be able to support the small businesses that will operate out of there,” Gaffney added.

SOSU must match almost $590,000 dollars in local funds which is expected to create more than 200 new jobs.

“We’re trying to double that, if not triple that, so that we can have a real impact we think that we need,” Gaffney said.

They hope this puts them on the map for prospective students, “we’re that perfect size community where they can come in, and they’ve got small classrooms,” added Gaffney, “you add that together with the technology they would expect at the big schools, now you’ve got something very powerful to attract young students.”

