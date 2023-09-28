Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Van Alstyne prepares for district showdown with Sanger

Van Alstyne-Sanger Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Panthers will host the Sanger Indians in a key district game on Friday.

The Panthers will have the home field against former Denison coach Chad Rogers, who now leads Sanger. Van Alstyne has started strong in district play with a win over Krum last week. Mikeal Miller has been impressed with his young team’s growth heading into district play.

Sanger lost their opening game and has started the season with a 1-4 record. The Indians are a young team as well with only six seniors. Rogers is looking for improvement as they head into this big district game on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
A high-speed police chase in Southern Grayson County ended with a Isaac Gonzalez being arrested.
Man arrested after high-speed Grayson County chase
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
Families and individuals rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table, and a government...
SNAP benefits set to increase in October, could halt if government shuts down
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Van Alstyne-Sanger Preview
Van Alstyne-Sanger Preview
Bells-Howe Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Howe Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Paradise Volleyball Highlights
Paradise-S&S Volleyball Highlights
ECU-SOSU Volleyball Highlights
ECU-SOSU Volleyball Highlights