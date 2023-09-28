Van Alstyne prepares for district showdown with Sanger

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Panthers will host the Sanger Indians in a key district game on Friday.

The Panthers will have the home field against former Denison coach Chad Rogers, who now leads Sanger. Van Alstyne has started strong in district play with a win over Krum last week. Mikeal Miller has been impressed with his young team’s growth heading into district play.

Sanger lost their opening game and has started the season with a 1-4 record. The Indians are a young team as well with only six seniors. Rogers is looking for improvement as they head into this big district game on Friday.

