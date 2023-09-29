Denison Arts Council hosts silent auction to benefit breast, prostate cancer organizations

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If the art on display at Thursday’s silent auction leaves you speechless, you’re not alone.

The unmentionables were the talk of the event.

The Denison Arts Council chose “Bras and Briefs” as the theme to raise money for local nonprofits fighting to end cancer.

“The proceeds then going to the Women Rock organization for breast cancer and the Prostate Research Foundation for prostate cancer,” council president Cindy Salem said.

From bedazzled briefs to beautiful paintings to actual glass bras, local artists like Shelly Tate Garner say they enjoyed the challenge.

“It was a great opportunity to do something creative, and to do something positive to help raise money for a really good cause,” Garner said.

Garner was inspired to get involved because of a personal connection with breast cancer.

“I actually have several family members on both sides of my family that are breast cancer survivors, and also a few other types of cancer, so it’s something that I really try to support and be aware of, especially in our local community,” Garner said.

Salem says the council chose these organizations in particular because they help promote early detection, treatment, and research.

“If properly diagnosed early, the cure rate is actually very high, but left undetected, it is a disease that causes unnecessary death,” Salem said.

Garner encourages everyone to come out and participate in events like this to help support local artists in the community.

“It’s just a great way to enjoy downtown, meet new people, and just be supportive of people within your community doing different things,” Garner said.

