Dickson and Plainview prepare to renew rivalry

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson and Plainview will meet up for a huge district game on Friday night.

Plainview has been really strong this year (3-1). They won their district opener last week and are looking to build on that against the Comets. Plainview has really shown the ability to be able to do it all with a really young team.

The Dickson Comets are also 3-1 to start the season. The Comets dropped the district opener last week against a really good Sulphur team. The Comets are looking to bounce back against Plainview.

