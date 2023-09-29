Durant’s University Blvd. construction wrapping up

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s been a long road, but the University Boulevard project in Durant is finally in the home stretch.

Construction to University Boulevard has been going on for about 2 years.

“This is the last road pour that we have on the University project,” said Durant’s Public Works Director, Phillip Hightower.

This has been a long time coming, “what will take place after this is we still have to move to the curb and gutter on this side of University,” Hightower said.

Many businesses struggled to stay open, drivers found different routes to make their way through, and the city gave the contractor another shot to complete construction last November.

“The substantial completion date is October 29,” Hightower added.

But they’ll have to do a walkthrough, “and we’ll do a punch list of things that if we see something that needs to be fixed and replaced, that will be done after that,” Hightower said.

As of September 25, the city has paid $3.6 million, but they will have one last payment in November.

“Drivers, I ask you to be cautious with the workers that are out here and obey the signs, don’t drive through our cones, they’re set up for a reason,” Hightower added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.