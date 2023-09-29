Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant’s University Blvd. construction wrapping up

As of September 25, the city has paid $3.6 million, but they will have one last payment in...
As of September 25, the city has paid $3.6 million, but they will have one last payment in November.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s been a long road, but the University Boulevard project in Durant is finally in the home stretch.

Construction to University Boulevard has been going on for about 2 years.

“This is the last road pour that we have on the University project,” said Durant’s Public Works Director, Phillip Hightower.

This has been a long time coming, “what will take place after this is we still have to move to the curb and gutter on this side of University,” Hightower said.

Many businesses struggled to stay open, drivers found different routes to make their way through, and the city gave the contractor another shot to complete construction last November.

“The substantial completion date is October 29,” Hightower added.

But they’ll have to do a walkthrough, “and we’ll do a punch list of things that if we see something that needs to be fixed and replaced, that will be done after that,” Hightower said.

As of September 25, the city has paid $3.6 million, but they will have one last payment in November.

“Drivers, I ask you to be cautious with the workers that are out here and obey the signs, don’t drive through our cones, they’re set up for a reason,” Hightower added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
Phuoc Minh Tran was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.
Man arrested for Denison store robbery
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident

Latest News

With this grant and University match funds, the center will reach more than 1.5 million dollars.
Southeastern’s School of Business receives grant
This will be the second location in Durant, the other being inside the Choctaw Casino.
Starbucks coming to Durant
The Denison Arts Council chose “Bras and Briefs” as the theme to raise money for local...
Denison Arts Council hosts silent auction to benefit breast, prostate cancer organizations
The next mural will be a welcome sign with the history of Gainesville imbedded in the piece.
Gainesville is in search of a local artist to create the seventh mural downtown