Farmers in Texoma counties eligible for drought disaster relief

TEXAS (KXII) - Parts of Texoma suffered a severe drought during a warm and dry summer, and help is now available to farmers impacted by the drought.

On Thursday, the USDA designated 24 Texas counties, including Fannin and Grayson counties, as primary natural disaster areas.

The designation allows the USDA and FSA to extend emergency credit to farmers who have been affected by the severe drought.

The emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

The deadline to apply for the emergency loans is May 6, 2024.

