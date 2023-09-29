Gainesville is in search of a local artist to create the seventh mural downtown

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The next mural will be a welcome sign with the history of Gainesville imbedded in the piece.

The artist will be selected by a special committee of local artists... Jennifer Shumate, executive director for the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, said “that includes Katie but other artists in the area, the GAVA representative, we have photographers, as well as a couple of people from the Chamber of Commerce.”

Katie Brinkley is a local artist and the owner of Vantage point in Gainesville. She pained the six existing murals downtown. She said they are looking for another artist to create the next mural because “[they] wanted to try to find more artists with different style and integrate more local artists or regional artists.”

To be considered, one must first submit an application which includes " their CV, some examples of their work, we have a whole committee that’s going to meet and go over the applications, and then the next step will be sketches of what they think the mural should be.” said Shumate.

Applications are due October 15th.

Three finalists will be chosen, and they will have a month to submit a sketch of their vision for the welcome mural.

The finalist will have until the end of March of 2024 to complete the mural.

