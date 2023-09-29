Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gainesville is in search of a local artist to create the seventh mural downtown

The next mural will be a welcome sign with the history of Gainesville imbedded in the piece.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The next mural will be a welcome sign with the history of Gainesville imbedded in the piece.

The artist will be selected by a special committee of local artists... Jennifer Shumate, executive director for the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, said “that includes Katie but other artists in the area, the GAVA representative, we have photographers, as well as a couple of people from the Chamber of Commerce.”

Katie Brinkley is a local artist and the owner of Vantage point in Gainesville. She pained the six existing murals downtown. She said they are looking for another artist to create the next mural because “[they] wanted to try to find more artists with different style and integrate more local artists or regional artists.”

To be considered, one must first submit an application which includes " their CV, some examples of their work, we have a whole committee that’s going to meet and go over the applications, and then the next step will be sketches of what they think the mural should be.” said Shumate.

Applications are due October 15th.

Three finalists will be chosen, and they will have a month to submit a sketch of their vision for the welcome mural.

The finalist will have until the end of March of 2024 to complete the mural.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and individuals rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table, and a government...
SNAP benefits set to increase in October, could halt if government shuts down
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Phuoc Minh Tran was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.
Man arrested for Denison store robbery
Crystal Haworth, 33, pled guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country last Monday.
McAlester woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

Latest News

The Denison Arts Council chose “Bras and Briefs” as the theme to raise money for local...
Denison Arts Council hosts silent auction to benefit breast, prostate cancer organizations
The next mural will be a welcome sign with the history of Gainesville imbedded in the piece.
Gainesville is in search of a local artist to create the seventh mural downtown
The designation allows the USDA and FSA to extend emergency credit to farmers who have been...
Farmers in Texoma counties eligible for drought disaster relief
Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants school choice vouchers addressed, one way or another. Here's...
Sherman ISD Superintendent speaks about Texas school choice vouchers