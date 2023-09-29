Local lawmakers react to Ken Paxton trial, school choice vouchers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two big topics of debate in Texas Politics recently, the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton and now a looming special session discussing the school choice.

State Senator Drew Springer and State Representative Reggie Smith gave their opinions on both topics on Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling the legislature back for a special session to take action on school choice.

It proposes parents use taxpayer dollars to take their children out of public school. A voucher would follow students to the next school regardless if it’s private, charter or public.

“I was very comfortable about the school choice bill we passed out of the Senate,” Springer said.

Springer co-authored the bill but it ultimately failed in the house during the 88th Texas Legislative Session.

“Every school that would have lost a kid had a hold harmless, we were actually going to give them more money for the kid they lost,” Springer said.

Smith said this will be a difficult issue to tackle during the special session.

“We want to make sure that we are keeping our promises to all kids in Texas,” Smith said, “We need to make sure that our public education system is well funded.”

Another big conversation in Texas politics has been the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton.

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton on 16 articles alleging corruption and bribery but in the trial, the Senate voted to acquit. Paxton is now back in office.

“The house attorneys that did the presentation, just didn’t make a case it rose to without a reasonable doubt,” Springer said.

Springer was one of the members of the senate who voted to acquit Paxton.

“I’m looking forward to the Attorney General getting back in,” Springer said.

However, Smith voted to impeach him.

“Just because there’s a trial doesn’t mean that it necessarily is going to be a conviction,” Smith said.

