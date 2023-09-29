Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Local lawmakers react to Ken Paxton trial, school choice vouchers

Local politicians gave their opinions on two big topics in Texas politics.
Local politicians gave their opinions on two big topics in Texas politics.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two big topics of debate in Texas Politics recently, the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton and now a looming special session discussing the school choice.

State Senator Drew Springer and State Representative Reggie Smith gave their opinions on both topics on Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling the legislature back for a special session to take action on school choice.

It proposes parents use taxpayer dollars to take their children out of public school. A voucher would follow students to the next school regardless if it’s private, charter or public.

“I was very comfortable about the school choice bill we passed out of the Senate,” Springer said.

Springer co-authored the bill but it ultimately failed in the house during the 88th Texas Legislative Session.

“Every school that would have lost a kid had a hold harmless, we were actually going to give them more money for the kid they lost,” Springer said.

Smith said this will be a difficult issue to tackle during the special session.

“We want to make sure that we are keeping our promises to all kids in Texas,” Smith said, “We need to make sure that our public education system is well funded.”

Another big conversation in Texas politics has been the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton.

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton on 16 articles alleging corruption and bribery but in the trial, the Senate voted to acquit. Paxton is now back in office.

“The house attorneys that did the presentation, just didn’t make a case it rose to without a reasonable doubt,” Springer said.

Springer was one of the members of the senate who voted to acquit Paxton.

“I’m looking forward to the Attorney General getting back in,” Springer said.

However, Smith voted to impeach him.

“Just because there’s a trial doesn’t mean that it necessarily is going to be a conviction,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
Phuoc Minh Tran was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.
Man arrested for Denison store robbery
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident

Latest News

With this grant and University match funds, the center will reach more than 1.5 million dollars.
Southeastern’s School of Business receives grant
This will be the second location in Durant, the other being inside the Choctaw Casino.
Starbucks coming to Durant
As of September 25, the city has paid $3.6 million, but they will have one last payment in...
Durant’s University Blvd. construction wrapping up
The Denison Arts Council chose “Bras and Briefs” as the theme to raise money for local...
Denison Arts Council hosts silent auction to benefit breast, prostate cancer organizations