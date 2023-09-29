Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Phuoc Minh Tran was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.
Man arrested for Denison store robbery
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Some livestock were lost due to the fire at the “AG” barn on Wednesday.
Fire at Mill Creek school under investigation

Latest News

The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges