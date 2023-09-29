Texoma Local
Sherman ISD Superintendent speaks about Texas school choice vouchers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants school choice vouchers addressed, one way or another.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “We do not want to divert public funding away from public schools into private entities that does not have any kind of accountability within our community,” Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett shared.

He said school choice vouchers would take money away from public education, in a time where inflation is impacting public school costs.

" We went through the entire legislative session with a $34 billion surplus, and no substantial increase in public school funding and no commitment to teacher pay raises. That’s a tremendous concern,” Bennett said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants school choice vouchers addressed, one way or another.

The governor indicated he would call a special session for lawmakers to make a decision, and if not, to put the measure on a future ballot for the public to decide.

“Parents deserve education freedom. Without it, parents are hindered in helping their own children succeed,” Governor Greg Abbott stated.

Abbott said he wants to provide parents with the choice in selecting the best educational path for their children, while using taxpayers’ money.

“The way to do it is with school choice through state funded education savings accounts. We’ve seen them work very successfully in other states,” Abbott continued.

Dr. Bennett urges parents take control and speak up to lawmakers.

“It’s very important that we engage in this process, as taxpayers, as voters within our community, we need to get active and we need to make sure that everyone understands we support public education,” Bennett expressed.

