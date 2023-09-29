Texoma Local
Southeastern’s School of Business receives grant

With this grant and University match funds, the center will reach more than 1.5 million dollars.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University has received yet another large grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

This time it will help the John Massey School of Business to create the Texoma Region Economic Empowerment Center bringing new opportunities for students.

“Give students real-world learning experiences, rather than just basic memorization of traditional learning, so we’ll partner with local businesses to come into the classroom and give our students scenarios of what the local business is doing or where they might be struggling,” said Dr. Eric Kennedy, SOSU’s Department Chair of Marketing & Management.

With this grant and University match funds, the center will reach more than 1.5 million dollars.

They hope to have classes up and running by spring.

