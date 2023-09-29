Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Phuoc Minh Tran was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.
Man arrested for Denison store robbery
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Some livestock were lost due to the fire at the “AG” barn on Wednesday.
Fire at Mill Creek school under investigation

Latest News

The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges