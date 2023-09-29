Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

United Airlines pilots ratified a new contract that their union says is worth more than $10 billion

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on...
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get big pay raises over the next 18 months. Pilots at United Airlines have ratified a new four-year contract. Their union said Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, the deal will raise pay and improve benefits, and is worth more than $10 billion.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Pilots for United Airlines have ratified a new four-year contract that their union says is worth more than $10 billion.

The union previously said the deal would raise pay by up to 40% over four years.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Friday that 82% of pilots who took part in the voting favored the agreement.

Garth Thompson, leader of the union’s United group, called it an industry-leading contract that “brings substantial benefits to our pilots.”

United joins Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in nailing down new contract pilots that remove a source of friction with a key labor group but will add significantly to the carriers’ costs. Pilots at Southwest Airlines, who are represented by a separate union, are still in negotiations, as are flight attendants at several airlines.

The pilots’ union said the United contract includes industry-leading increases and improvements in work rules, sick leave, vacation time and retirement benefits. United has about 16,000 pilots.

The contract will run through Sept. 30, 2027.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Capps pled guilty to a charge of second degree murder in a case from fall 2022.
Idabel man pleads guilty to murder
Three big-name businesses are coming to Sherman, two for a second time.
New businesses coming to Sherman
Phuoc Minh Tran was arrested and accused of robbing a store in Denison.
Man arrested for Denison store robbery
You are asked you obey traffic signs, not to drive through the cones, and to watch for...
Durant driver goes through wet concrete
Ringling community mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident
Ringling mourns the loss of police officer in on-duty accident

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
Shania Twain recently transformed a fan's gift into a stunning concert outfit.
Shania Twain turns a fan’s gift into a stunning tour outfit
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address