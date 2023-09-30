Texoma Local
Design contest scares crows, delights downtown visitors

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s scarecrow contest is back again this fall, catching the eyes of both residents and visitors.

“The Mary Poppins one was definitely my favorite,” Hannah Murray said. “I love Mary Poppins.”

Hannah and her husband Casey Murray visited Ardmore from the OKC metro area.

“I love the man and his dog blowing in the wind,” Casey Murray said.

The scarecrow contest is designed to draw people into Ardmore’s depot district.

“They’re pretty cool. Seems like a cool community catalyst, good competition,” the Murrays said.

Lee Ann Pirtle said her company, Legacy Event Center, was excited to be part of the downtown tradition.

“We wanted to be a part of it in past years, but this year we were able to come together as a team and go ahead and make this happen,” Pirtle said.

Legacy Event Center hosts everything from parties to weddings, so for this contest, Pirtle said one idea stuck out to represent them.

“The bride and groom was something I thought would kind of be a cute idea and so we just kinda ran with that idea,” Pirtle said.

After Tuesday’s Scarecrow Stroll, Create Ardmore announced the winners.

First National Bank won the Fantastical category for Mary Poppins, The Miller Family won the Kids category for Ursala from the Little Mermaid, Texoma Trading Post won the Business category for Gone Junkin’, The Lodge at Ardmore Village won the Traditional category for JB the Fisherman. The Create Ardmore Creativity Award was given to the Wizard of Oz by Community Youth Services.

The scarecrows will be up until the end of the season.

