Pottsboro boy gets heart transplant after close to three years on waiting list

8-year-old Wyatt McKee was born with a heart disease that prevented the left side of his heart from growing. He now has a new heart thanks to a transplant.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “For the first time, he’s normal, like he has a normal oxygen saturation,” mother of Wyatt McKee, Harley McKee shared.

8-year-old Wyatt McKee was born with a heart disease that prevented the left side of his heart from growing.

He has spent most of his life going in and out of hospitals, has endured multiple open-heart surgeries, and was on the heart transplant waiting list for close to three years.

So, when Wyatt’s mother got the call that a donor was found, she was shocked.

" I figured we’d wait a little longer, especially since we weren’t higher up on the list,” McKee said.

Wyatt has received hundreds of letters, went to Disney with Wishing Well Texoma, and even got on stage with his favorite country star, Blake Shelton.

McKee said the support from the community has been amazing, and that Wyatt is recovering nicely.

" They were able to excavate him today and so he’s actually sleeping a lot more comfortably with just some oxygen and laying in the bed just relaxed,”she continued.

McKee said that the healing process might take a while, so the extra support is welcomed.

“Keep the players coming, he needs them and keep the donor family in your prayers because, you know, they made an amazing sacrifice,” McKee said.

She hopes Wyatt’s story will inspire others to be an organ donor.

“Once you’re gone, you could help save so many lives,” McKee concluded.

