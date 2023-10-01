Texoma Local
Clayton man sentenced to nearly 5 years for sexual abuse of minor

A Clayton, Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.
A Clayton, Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.(Department of Justice)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAYTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Clayton, Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

23-year-old Kevin Stuart Pollard III pleaded guilty to this crime in August, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

The release states Pollard will remain in custody of the US Marshal while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.

